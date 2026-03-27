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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cyber fraud cases rise in state; Rs 132 crore lost in 2025

Cyber fraud cases rise in state; Rs 132 crore lost in 2025

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:41 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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In a worrying escalation of cybercrime, residents of Himachal Pradesh lost a staggering Rs 132 crore to online fraud in 2025, highlighting the growing sophistication and scale of digital crimes in the hill state. Police officials confirmed that out of the total defrauded amount, nearly Rs 29 crore has been successfully frozen, offering some relief but underscoring the magnitude of the threat.

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The data reveals a sharp upward trend in cybercrime incidents over the past three years. While 8,077 complaints were registered in 2023, the number rose significantly to 12,249 in 2024 and further surged to 18,706 in 2025. This steep rise points to both increased reporting and an expanding footprint of cybercriminal activities.

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Scammers are deploying a range of tactics to target unsuspecting individuals. These include so-called “digital arrests”, phishing links, fake investment schemes promising high returns, job and work-from-home frauds and scams via messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram. Other common methods include UPI and QR code fraud, OTP theft leading to account takeovers and impersonation on social media.

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Additional Superintendent of Police Narveer Singh Rathour described cybercrime as a highly organised and evolving threat. He said it has transformed into a “Crime-as-a-Service” model, where criminals operate through structured networks, renting hacking tools, purchasing stolen data and executing fraud operations with professional precision. Sensitive personal data, including phone numbers, banking details and identity documents, is traded on illegal online marketplaces, often across international borders, making investigation increasingly complex.

He further warned that artificial intelligence has significantly amplified the risk. Fraudsters are now capable of generating cloned voices, deepfake videos and highly convincing messages, making it difficult for victims to distinguish between genuine and fraudulent communication.

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To counter the rising menace, the Himachal Pradesh Police has established dedicated cybercrime police stations and specialised cyber cells to ensure swift resolution of cases. Authorities are also promoting the cybercrime helpline 1930, conducting awareness campaigns in educational institutions and rural areas and training officers in digital forensics and financial investigation.

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