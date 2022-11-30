Cybercrime police stations proposed in10 districts of Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 29

Considering the exponential increase in online scams, the Himachal Pradesh Police have sought the setting up of cybercrime police stations in all districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

The HP Police have submitted a proposal to the state government for setting up cybercrime police stations in 10 districts. At present, there are three cybercrime police stations in Shimla, Mandi and Dharamsala. These police stations have succeeded in getting Rs 75.36 lakh refunded to the victims and put on hold a transaction of Rs 1.53 crore in cybercrime cases this year.

“A total of 2,129 complaints pertaining to financial frauds committed across the state have been received for far this year,” said Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu.

The state alone registers an average of 5,000 calls per month of the victims on the National Crime Recording Portal (NCRP) through toll-free number 1930, he added.

The DGP further said the exponential increase in cybercrime being witnessed in the state had become a major challenge for the law enforcement agencies. Citizens are reporting complaints on the NCRP and the helpline. The state cybercrime control room established in Shimla is receiving -crime calls from 9 am to 6 am on a daily basis.

Police officers said once the complaint was reported on the NCRP or in the financial module, an acknowledgement was sent to the complainant’s jurisdictional police station and to the respective banks, e-wallet and e-commerce websites. Based on the complaints reported in the cybercrime police station, the financial intermediary concerned follows the fraud money trail and takes action in terms of debit freezing or lien working of the suspect accounts and the same information was updated on the NCRP of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the police added.

During this process, the suspect’s multiple bank accounts and other financial intermediaries are frozen in each case.

