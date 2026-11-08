Cybercriminals targeting youths in Himachal via fraudulent loan apps

In a worrying trend, scammers are targeting youths in the state on the pretext of providing them with easy loans through fake mobile phone apps.

According to the police, the state has witnessed a surge in complaints about cybercriminals targeting youths, especially college students, on the pretext of providing them with hassle-free instant loans through various apps. The scammers first offer loans of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. After the loan is granted, the scammers start blackmailing the debtor to repay exorbitant amounts. Furthermore, the scammers also steal personal and financial data of the victims, by gaining access to their personal information such as photos, videos, contact details, passwords, etc. The fraudsters then use this information to harass persons by threatening to make their morphed pictures and videos viral on the Internet.

As per the police, most of the victims in their complaints have mentioned that they first saw advertisements of loan apps on social media platforms. They alleged that fraudsters harassed them even after they had paid the loan amount with interest.

Complainants also alleged that payments to tune of many times the loan amount were demanded. Granting the app more permissions than necessary could provide access to a user's contact list, photo gallery and other personal information. This information could later be used for intimidation or blackmail.

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Superintendent of Police (SP), Cybercrime, Amit Yadav says, “Fake loan apps can reach people through social media advertisements, search results, links sent in SMS and WhatsApp messages. These apps make attractive claims like 'loan without documentation', 'instant approval' and 'loan in five minutes'. Many a time, people assume these apps to be legitimate because they appear on a popular platform. After installing the app, the user may be asked for sensitive information like Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank details and photos. Some apps also ask for permission to access the contact list, photo gallery, camera and SMSes. Giving more permissions than required can increase the risk of misuse of personal information.”

He has advised people to avoid taking loans through suspicious apps. He has suggested to people to immediately report such incidents to the cyber cell by dialing the toll free cybercrime helpline number 1930 to ensure prompt action.

The SP says that the victim should also keep the screenshots of transactions, bank details, phone numbers, messages, app information and other digital evidence related to the fraud, as they serve as crucial evidence during investigation.