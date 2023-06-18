Cycling event for students

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 17

The Himalayan Adventure Sports Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) in association with the Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh organised a one-day cycling event for Saint Edward’s School students. The aim of the event was to make students aware of the health, environmental sporting and commuting benefits and fun associated with cycling. Its main focus was on encouraging and inspiring young boys from Class VI to X to take up cycling as a daily routine.

The HASTPA had a team of professional riders, national champions and volunteers, who conducted an array of interesting activities involving cycling. These activities included an audio-visual presentation on cycling.