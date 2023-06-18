Cycling event for students

Shimla, June 17
The Himalayan Adventure Sports Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) in association with the Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh organised a one-day cycling event for Saint Edward’s School students. The aim of the event was to make students aware of the health, environmental sporting and commuting benefits and fun associated with cycling. Its main focus was on encouraging and inspiring young boys from Class VI to X to take up cycling as a daily routine.
The HASTPA had a team of professional riders, national champions and volunteers, who conducted an array of interesting activities involving cycling. These activities included an audio-visual presentation on cycling.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt
Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists
Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour
2 newly commissioned IAF women officers from Haryana bag hon...
ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case
Forgery in tender for civil work at Manesar garrison