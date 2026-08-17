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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cyclist Samuel opens a new window to Kangra’s hidden landscapes

Cyclist Samuel opens a new window to Kangra’s hidden landscapes

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:46 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Rohit Samuel pedals through remote villages of Kangra.
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With every kilometre he pedals and every mountain trail he maps and shares on social media, Rohit Samuel is quietly helping put his native Kangra on India’s emerging cycling tourism map.

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After nearly two decades in banking, Samuel returned to his hometown six years ago and turned endurance cycling into a passion. Since then, he has covered more than 50,000 km on a bicycle and climbed over 300,000 vertical metres — the equivalent of scaling Mount Everest more than 33 times.

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But his contribution goes beyond personal endurance. Samuel has explored the steep roads of Dharamsala and McLeodganj, the winding stretches around Dharamkot and the lesser-known village roads and trails of rural Kangra. Along the way, he has documented a side of the district that conventional tourism often overlooks — its quiet village roads, forests, agricultural landscapes and spectacular mountain vistas.

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His meticulously mapped cycling routes on Strava, covering major roads, gravel tracks and mountain trails across Kangra and Dharamsala, have become useful references for cyclists looking to explore the Himalayas on two wheels. They offer visitors a chance to experience the district beyond its conventional tourist circuits.

Samuel has also competed in endurance events and emerged winner of the demanding Shivalik Ultra. Yet, for him, cycling is not merely about competition. It is a way of discovering the landscape and sharing its hidden beauty with others.

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His rides often take place alongside fellow cyclist Jeremy Russell, with the duo venturing through remote villages and challenging mountain terrain. Samuel’s photographs from these journeys, capturing Kangra through changing seasons, have further helped showcase the district’s visual appeal. His home has also become a stopover for international endurance cyclists travelling through the region. He offers them route guidance, meals and basic bicycle support, turning his passion into a small but meaningful hospitality network for those exploring the hills on two wheels.

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