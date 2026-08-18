DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cyclist Somen Debnath brings message of unity & health to Dharamsala

Cyclist Somen Debnath brings message of unity & health to Dharamsala

Lauds IMA-Dharamsala’s Sunday OPD for its holistic approach

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:59 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cyclist Somen Debnath with members of the Indian Medical Association in Dharamsala.
Advertisement

Cyclist and celebrity adventurer Somen Debnath, who has travelled to 191 countries over 19 years, visited the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala, during his ongoing tour of Himachal Pradesh and praised the association’s efforts to promote a holistic approach to health and community well-being.

Advertisement

Debnath, who hails from West Bengal’s Sundarbans, is travelling across Himachal Pradesh to spread messages of national unity, environmental conservation and sports, while encouraging young people to stay away from drugs and adopt healthier lifestyles.

Advertisement

During his visit to IMA Bhawan, Dharamsala, he interacted with doctors and appreciated the Sunday OPD initiative being run by IMA-Dharamsala under its Matri-Pitre Sewa programme. The initiative focuses on providing accessible medical consultations to senior citizens and other patients, while creating awareness about preventive healthcare and healthy ageing.

Advertisement

The Sunday OPD has also brought IMA-Dharamsala and ISKCON together to combine medical care with mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. As part of the initiative, ISKCON has adapted its spiritual programme for doctors, senior citizens and patients attending the OPD. Bhajans, meditation, Bhagavad Gita recitation and Sanskrit shlokas are organised to create a peaceful environment alongside medical consultations.

Dr Atul Gupta, president of IMA-Dharamsala, said healthcare should not be limited to treating diseases after they become serious, but should focus equally on prevention, early diagnosis and emotional well-being.

Advertisement

He said regular health assessments could help detect health problems at an early stage and prevent complications, particularly among senior citizens. He also stressed the importance of timely medical advice, periodic review of long-term medications, and attention to mental and social well-being.

Doctors from different specialties have been contributing their services to the Sunday OPD. Dr Atul Gupta, paediatric endocrinologist; Dr Ankit Shukla, surgeon; Dr CS Rathore, ENT specialist; Dr Amit Verma, orthopaedic specialist; and Dr Rahul Bhardwaj, orthopaedic specialist, provided services at the OPD.

The association appealed to elderly people to undergo regular health check-ups, keep chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes under medical supervision, review long-term medications periodically, and seek medical advice for new or persistent symptoms.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts