Cyclist Somen Debnath brings message of unity & health to Dharamsala

Cyclist and celebrity adventurer Somen Debnath, who has travelled to 191 countries over 19 years, visited the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala, during his ongoing tour of Himachal Pradesh and praised the association’s efforts to promote a holistic approach to health and community well-being.

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Debnath, who hails from West Bengal’s Sundarbans, is travelling across Himachal Pradesh to spread messages of national unity, environmental conservation and sports, while encouraging young people to stay away from drugs and adopt healthier lifestyles.

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During his visit to IMA Bhawan, Dharamsala, he interacted with doctors and appreciated the Sunday OPD initiative being run by IMA-Dharamsala under its Matri-Pitre Sewa programme. The initiative focuses on providing accessible medical consultations to senior citizens and other patients, while creating awareness about preventive healthcare and healthy ageing.

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The Sunday OPD has also brought IMA-Dharamsala and ISKCON together to combine medical care with mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. As part of the initiative, ISKCON has adapted its spiritual programme for doctors, senior citizens and patients attending the OPD. Bhajans, meditation, Bhagavad Gita recitation and Sanskrit shlokas are organised to create a peaceful environment alongside medical consultations.

Dr Atul Gupta, president of IMA-Dharamsala, said healthcare should not be limited to treating diseases after they become serious, but should focus equally on prevention, early diagnosis and emotional well-being.

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He said regular health assessments could help detect health problems at an early stage and prevent complications, particularly among senior citizens. He also stressed the importance of timely medical advice, periodic review of long-term medications, and attention to mental and social well-being.

Doctors from different specialties have been contributing their services to the Sunday OPD. Dr Atul Gupta, paediatric endocrinologist; Dr Ankit Shukla, surgeon; Dr CS Rathore, ENT specialist; Dr Amit Verma, orthopaedic specialist; and Dr Rahul Bhardwaj, orthopaedic specialist, provided services at the OPD.

The association appealed to elderly people to undergo regular health check-ups, keep chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes under medical supervision, review long-term medications periodically, and seek medical advice for new or persistent symptoms.