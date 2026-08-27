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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cyclist Somen Debnath calls on Himachal Governor, shares 19-year global journey

Cyclist Somen Debnath calls on Himachal Governor, shares 19-year global journey

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:52 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta. File
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Internationally acclaimed cyclist and social activist Somen Debnath called on Governor Kavinder Gupta at Lok Bhavan here on Thursday and briefed him on his 19-year cycling journey spanning 191 countries across all seven continents, undertaken to spread awareness on vital social issues and to carry the spirit of Indian culture and values to the world.

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During the meeting, he also briefed the Governor on his ongoing year-long nationwide campaign, ‘Reunion Bharat – One Tree, One Life, Indian Youth and Sports’, which covers 28 states and five Union Territories and seeks to promote national unity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment and sports.

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The Governor lauded Debnath’s achievement, describing it as a rare testament to human endurance, discipline and purpose. He said the cyclist’s mission reflected the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

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He added that such initiatives strengthened the values of unity, discipline and service to the nation, and encouraged the youth to engage more deeply with sports and environmental responsibility. In recognition of Debnath’s remarkable contribution, the Governor presented a sum of Rs 51,000 from Lok Bhavan to encourage the successful completion of his mission. The Governor extended his best wishes to Debnath and expressed hope that his journey would continue to inspire the youth of the country.

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