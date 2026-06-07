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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cyclists pledge to reduce carbon emissions in state

Cyclists pledge to reduce carbon emissions in state

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:01 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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A large number of cyclists participated in a World Environment Day cycling event in Shimla on Friday to promote environmental conservation, sustainable mobility and a healthy lifestyle.

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The rally carried a message advocating cycling as an eco-friendly mode of transport and encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable practices to preserve the environment for future generations.

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The participants cycled through some of Shimla’s historic and heritage-rich landmarks, showcasing the city’s unique natural and cultural heritage. The ride culminated at the official residence of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu , who congratulated the participants for their enthusiasm and commitment towards environmental protection.

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He urged citizens to adopt environmentally responsible lifestyles and support initiatives aimed at building a cleaner and greener Himachal Pradesh.

Representatives of the cycling fraternity, environmental enthusiasts and residents from different parts of the city participated in the event. The event concluded with participants taking a collective pledge to promote cycling, reduce carbon emissions, conserve natural resources and work towards making Himachal Pradesh a model state for sustainable living and environmental stewardship.

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