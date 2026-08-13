DA case: Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma skips VB summons, to appear on Aug 18

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The Vigilance Bureau had directed Sharma to appear before the investigating officer at the SV&ACB police station in Dharamsala at 11 am and produce documents relating to his sources of income and investments.

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Sharma’s office said a notice bearing Sr No. 1532 was received on August 12, asking him to appear on August 13, and that a response was duly sent to the bureau. According to his office, Sharma was currently out of the state and the Vigilance authorities had been informed that he would appear before the investigating officer on August 18.

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The Vigilance Bureau registered a case against Sharma under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in Dharamsala on July 27. The investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets is underway.

The investigating agency has also sought extensive documentation relating to the construction of Sharma’s multi-storeyed residential house at Rakkar village in Kangra district.

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According to Sharma’s personal assistant, the MLA is expected to appear before the investigating officer on August 18.