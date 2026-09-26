Dageli: Sirmaur’s two-night tradition of mystery & folklore

As dusk settles over the hills of Pajhota and Rasumanadar in the Trans-Giri area of Rajgarh, village homes quietly prepare for a tradition that has survived generations. Doors are marked with ritualistic symbols, traditional food is prepared and families follow customs rooted in an old belief that some nights of the year belong to unseen and negative forces.

Known locally as Dageli or Dagyali, the two-night folk tradition is observed in parts of Rajgarh, according to age-old customs. It is linked to Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi and Amavasya of Bhadrapada, generally falling about a fortnight after Raksha Bandhan. In different parts of Himachal Pradesh, related traditions are known as Dagwaans, Duvans or Uvans-Duvans.

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For generations, people in Pajhota and Rasumanadar have regarded Dageli as a mysterious, even fearsome, period. Local belief holds that witches, spirits and other negative forces become active during these nights. While such beliefs may be viewed as folklore rather than facts today, they remain deeply embedded in the cultural memory of the region.

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Padma Shri awardee Vidyanand Saraik describes Dageli as a distinctive part of Sirmaur’s folk heritage, rooted in legends passed down through generations.

“Dageli is a unique part of Sirmaur’s folk heritage, rooted in legends that have been passed down through generations. While the traditional dance is not performed at a particular place during Dageli these days, its imagery represents the belief that witches dance during these mysterious nights. Preserving this folklore is important for keeping the cultural memory of Sirmaur alive,” he says.

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Rituals of protection

Preparations begin before the festival. According to a local practice, priests associated with village deities visit households and distribute rice grains and mustard seeds as part of a protective ritual. These are placed near the main entrance on the night of Chaturdashi.

Branches of ‘bhekhal’ and ‘timru’ shrubs are also fixed to the doors and windows of houses, temples and cattle sheds. Traditionally, these are regarded as protective symbols, meant to keep negative forces at bay.

One of the most distinctive rituals involves ‘dheendhde’, a traditional preparation made from colocasia leaves. On the first night, it is taken to the threshold and symbolically cut into four pieces with a sharp knife or axe. It is then carried to the rooftop and offered towards the four directions.

For villagers, the ritual is about more than food. It represents an old symbolic attempt to protect homes, livestock and agricultural fields from forces that earlier generations believed could cause harm.

Another custom associated with Dageli is the symbolic sacrifice of a cucumber, or ‘kakdi’, at the entrance of the house. In some areas, the first night is associated with this ritual while the second involves the offering of traditional preparations. Practices vary between communities, reflecting the highly localised nature of Himachal Pradesh’s folk traditions.

The witches take shape

The mysterious world of Dageli has also found a visual form through the work of Sirmaur folk artists Vidyanand Saraik, Joginder Habbi and Gopal Singh Habbi.

Drawing on legends of witches believed to dance during the festival, the artistes designed distinctive masks and costumes associated with Dageli dance. The dance has since been presented on major cultural platforms, including the International Film Festival.

Joginder Habbi, a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, believes the tradition deserves to be preserved. “Dageli reflects the distinctive folk culture of Sirmaur. Its legends, rituals and artistic traditions deserve to be documented and preserved for future generations,” he says.

Gopal Singh Habbi, an Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar Award winner who had crafted the masks, says that the visual representation helped preserve an otherwise fading oral tradition.

“The belief that witches dance during Dageli nights has survived through generations. Through the masks and costumes, I have tried to give that folklore a visual form and preserve it as part of Sirmaur’s folk heritage,” he says.

Importantly, Dageli dance is not performed at any particular location as part of the present-day village practice. The stage presentations are a cultural interpretation of the legends surrounding the tradition rather than a ritual performed during the two nights.

Between faith and folklore

The festival is also associated with wider religious beliefs surrounding the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada. Amavasya is linked to Kushotpatini Amavasya, when ‘kusha’ grass is traditionally collected for rituals.

The local folklore, however, gives the occasion a distinctive character, connecting it to witches, spirits and supernatural activity. Senior residents Lala Tulsi Ram Chauhan and Sher Jung Chauhan describe Dageli as the “festival of witches”. According to old beliefs, people traditionally preferred to remain indoors after nightfall, particularly during the two nights associated with the observance. The Rajgarh hills have their own stories surrounding Dageli, too. The local folklore speaks of huge stones and rock formations that witches are believed to have lifted and placed in the area during the night.

Whether viewed as mythology, folklore or fragments of an older worldview, such stories have become part of the cultural memory of the region.

The tradition extends beyond Sirmaur, with related practices found in parts of Shimla, Solan and other hill districts. Yet for communities in Rajgarh, Dageli remains distinctly their own — a tradition where village deities, agriculture, folklore and ancestral beliefs converge.

For younger generations, the old fears may have faded, but the rituals continue to survive in Pajhota and Rasumanadar. Behind the stories of witches and unseen forces lies a deeper cultural memory: that of communities seeking protection for their homes, cattle and crops and passing those beliefs from one generation to the next.

As modern life reaches deeper in the hills, Dageli offers a rare glimpse into Sirmaur’s folk heritage — a world where faith, fear, nature and tradition still meet after sunset.