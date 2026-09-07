Dagshai school ragging row: Viral hostel assault video triggers FIR against 5 students

A viral video highlighting the assault of junior students by a section of senior students in the hostel of a Dagshai-based residential school has led to the registration of an FIR against the students.

According to Solan SP Sai Dattatreya Varma, “An FIR has been registered against five students of Dagshai Public School, Dagshai, on a joint complaint filed by Talwinder Manes and other parents, alleging that on September 5, five senior students of Dagshai Public School forcibly dragged a Class IX student from his hostel room and assaulted him.”

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“As per the complaint, the accused students had allegedly been subjecting junior students to ragging, intimidation and physical assault, besides using abusive language, for the past four months. They were also stated to be carrying weapons,” the SP said.

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The students are reportedly frightened and under severe mental stress after disturbing videos of the assault went viral.

Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of the Dagshai Police Post, was probing the case. Statements of the aggrieved students were being recorded, besides inquiries into other aspects of the case, the SP said.

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Concerned about the safety of their wards, a section of parents also reached the police post and sought assistance in securing transfer certificates for their children following the incident. A parent from Jagadhari in Haryana withdrew his child from the school after learning about the incident.

Talking to The Tribune, a section of parents alleged that their children were under mental trauma following the incident.

“My child, who is a Class IX student, was delaying his return to the school after the recent holidays as he too had been intimidated and ragged by senior students. Though he has been studying here for the last four years, discipline was at its lowest ebb in recent months, with beating of juniors becoming a routine and the management failing to prevail upon the erring students,” rued a parent from Amritsar.