Dalai Lama applauds 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, recalls her support for Tibet

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated South African jurist Navi Pillay on winning the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, praising her lifelong commitment to defending human rights, upholding international law, and securing justice.

In a letter to Pillay, the Tibetan spiritual leader congratulated the former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, a day after the Nobel Committee announced her name as this year’s laureate.

Advertisement

“You have devoted your life to the cause of people around the world who are denied their rights,” the Dalai Lama wrote.

Advertisement

Referring to the importance of democratic institutions, he said an independent judiciary, a free press and the rule of law were essential for protecting people’s rights and ensuring justice. Their absence, he cautioned, inevitably led to injustice and suffering.

The Dalai Lama also recalled Pillay’s tenure as the UN human rights chief, during which she called on China to address the underlying issues in Tibet.

Advertisement

“As a Tibetan, I deeply appreciate your efforts, during your tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to call on China to address the underlying issues in Tibet,” he wrote.

He concluded by welcoming Pillay to the community of Nobel Peace Prize laureates and expressing hope that she would continue contributing to a better world.

Pillay, born in Durban in 1941 to a family of Indian Tamil origin, built her career challenging racial discrimination during South Africa’s apartheid era. She later served as president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, became a judge at the International Criminal Court and headed the UN human rights office from 2008 to 2014. The Nobel Committee recognised her efforts to promote peace and international law, particularly her contribution to strengthening accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The Dalai Lama himself was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Tibet issue. The Nobel Committee recognised his consistent opposition to violence and his advocacy of solutions based on tolerance and mutual respect to preserve the Tibetan people’s cultural and historical heritage. He has continued to advocate non-violence, dialogue and compassion in addressing conflicts.