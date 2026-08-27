Dalai Lama condoles loss of lives in floods in Nepal, Tibet

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has expressed grief over the loss of lives and extensive damage caused by devastating floods in the Rasuwa region of Nepal and Kyirong in Tibet.

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In a message, the Dalai Lama said he was saddened to learn about the floods and prayed for those who had lost their lives. He extended his sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and all those affected by the disaster.

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He also expressed concern over the recurring nature of calamities in the region, saying that the disasters could be symptoms of a deeper underlying cause, including climate change or other factors.

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“Since this region has seen calamities in the past as well, these are certainly symptoms of a deeper underlying cause — whether climate change or other factors,” he said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader hoped that appropriate follow-up measures would be taken wherever possible to help prevent such disasters from recurring and reduce their impact on communities living in vulnerable areas.

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The flash floods struck the Nepal-Tibet border region on the morning of August 26, causing widespread destruction along the Bhote Koshi river and affecting settlements and infrastructure on both sides of the border. The disaster followed a massive ice-and-rock collapse in the Himalayan region, which sent a sudden surge of water and debris downstream. Rescue operations have been hampered by damaged roads, bridges and communication networks.

The disaster has resulted in a heavy loss of life, with hundreds of people reported dead or missing in Nepal and Tibet. The Rasuwa area, including the border settlement of Rasuwagadhi, was among the worst affected, while the Gyirong border port on the Tibetan side also suffered extensive damage. Rescue and relief operations are continuing amid difficult weather and terrain conditions.

The Dalai Lama is currently sojourning in Ladakh following a successful knee replacement surgery. He travelled to Ladakh in June end for an extended summer sojourn after recovering from the procedure and has been staying at his residence at Shewatsel Phodrang, Leh since then.