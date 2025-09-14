DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dalai Lama congratulates new Nepal PM

Dalai Lama congratulates new Nepal PM

PTI
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated Nepal's newly-elected Prime Minister Sushila Karki, who has been appointed to lead an interim government following a week of violent anti-government protests in the Himalayan nation.

In a written message to Karki, the Dalai Lama said, "Nepalese and Tibetan people have historically enjoyed a close relationship. I am very grateful to the government and people of Nepal for providing facilities for the rehabilitation of Tibetan refugees following their escape from Tibet after 1959."

The Dalai Lama said, "Although the Tibetan community is relatively small, I believe it has been making a notable contribution towards Nepal's economic growth.

