Dalai Lama embarks on 45-day Ladakh visit

The Dalai Lama has departed from his residence in McLeodganj on Saturday morning for a 45-day visit to Ladakh.

Before leaving, the Tibetan spiritual leader expressed gratitude for the warm wishes extended on his 90th birthday. He said it was heartening to witness thousands of people from around the world participate in the celebrations.

This marks the Dalai Lama’s first visit to Ladakh in two years.

Upon arrival, he would rest for a few days to acclimatise to the region’s high altitude. His itinerary includes a series of public teachings and private engagements in Leh and nearby areas.

A significant part of the visit would be to Zanskar, a remote and spiritually important region renowned for its ancient monasteries and preserved Buddhist heritage.

Tsering Dorje, Chairman of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, expressed "great joy" over the visit, highlighting the profound spiritual and cultural importance of the Dalai Lama’s presence in the Himalayan region. The association has made elaborate arrangements to give a grand welcome to their revered leader.

The Dalai Lama had canceled his scheduled visit to Ladakh in July 2024 due to knee surgery in the United States. In the months that followed, religious and community leaders from Ladakh remained in active communication with his office to renew the invitation, which was eventually accepted by him.

In October 2024, a high-level delegation—including Thiksey Rinpoche, Tsering Dorje, Tsering Angdus of the Ladakh Gonpa Association, and Jigmet Rabtan of the Ladakh Youth Association—met the Dalai Lama at his Dharamsala residence to finalise the proposal for the 2025 visit.

During the current visit, the Dalai Lama will offer teachings focused on Buddhist philosophy, universal compassion, and interfaith harmony—values he has consistently promoted throughout his life.