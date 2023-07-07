Dalai Lama embodiment of non-violence: Himachal Pradesh CM

Dharamsala, July 6
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was here today to greet the Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday, said the spiritual leader was an embodiment of non-violence.
Extending greetings to the Dalai Lama, the CM said the people of the Tibetan community and Himachal Pradesh have a deep-rooted relationship spanning over 75 years. The harmonious co-existence between the two communities was worth appreciating. He said the state government would extend a helping hand for the welfare of the Tibetan community.
He exhorted everyone to draw inspiration from the teachings and experiences of the Dalai Lama, who is known as harbinger of love, peace and fraternity. He commended the Dalai Lama’s tireless advocacy for the rights of Tibet and its people.
In recognition of his efforts, the Dalai Lama has been honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize, he said.
Later, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at the Baglamukhi temple.
