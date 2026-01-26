Dalai Lama extends wishes on global summit

The Dalai Lama extended warm greetings to all participants of the 2nd Global Buddhist Summit 2026, which will see participation of delegates from across the world.

On the occasion of the Summit, the Dalai Lama said in a statement, “As you are aware, I have long been committed to fostering closer relationships with our Buddhist spiritual brothers and sisters, particularly in Asia, and I am grateful for the many opportunities I have had over the years to meet them. Earlier this month, I was pleased to meet monks and spiritual brothers from six Asian countries participating in the Pali and Sanskrit International Bhikkhu Exchange Programme.”

