Dalai Lama gets Grammy nomination for spoken-word album

At the age of 90, Nobel Laureate Dalai Lama has achieved a major milestone, earning his first-ever Grammy nomination for his spoken-word album meditations — 'The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama'.

The album has been nominated in the category ‘Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording’ for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled to be held on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

The album brings together the Tibetan spiritual leader’s teachings on compassion, inner peace, and emotional wellbeing, set against original musical compositions created by legendary sarod exponent Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

The contributions from a diverse group of international artistes, including Andra Day, Maggie Rogers, Tony Succar, Ted Nash, Debi Nova, and Rufus Wainwright have also contributed in this album. Grammy award winner Kabir Sehgal has led the production of this album.

Reacting to the honour, Amjad Ali Khan has stated that his family was deeply moved to see the Dalai Lama receive such prestigious recognition. He described the album as a heartfelt collaboration that merges the spiritual leader’s profound teachings with music designed to evoke reflection and serenity.

In a statement on Facebook, he wrote, “As a family, we would like to congratulate His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his Grammy nomination. Our album ‘Meditation: Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’ is close to our hearts. It brings together the spoken wisdom of His Holiness with original music that encourages stillness, reflection, and compassion.”

He added that working alongside the Dalai Lama was an experience of great privilege. “We are grateful to every artist who contributed their creativity and spirit to this vision. We aimed to create a listening experience that offers comfort, clarity, and connection. May this nomination illuminate His Holiness’ timeless message of compassion," he wrote on social media.

It may be mentioned that the Dalai Lama will compete against several prominent nominees in the category, including Kathy Carver (Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story), Trevor Noah (Into the Uncut Grass), Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (Lovely One: A Memoir), and Fab Morvan (You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli).

The nomination marks a significant cultural moment, reflecting the enduring global relevance of the Dalai Lama’s message at a time when compassion and peace are needed more than ever.

Main awards conferred on the Dalai Lama

*Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability (2025)

*Nobel Peace Prize (1989)

*United States Congressional Gold Medal (2006)

*Templeton Prize interfaith dialogue (2012)

*Liberty Medal for his work on human rights (2015)

* Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award (2019)