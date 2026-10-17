Dalai Lama pens foreword to Himachal IAS officer’s debut novel

IAS officer Rakesh Kumar Prajapati’s debut novel, Lighter Than Yesterday, published by Rupa Publications India, was released on Friday. The author presented the first copy of the book to the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at McLeodganj. The Dalai Lama has also contributed the foreword to the novel.

The book explores family bonds, ambition and search for a fulfilling life through a relationship between a grandfather and his grandson. It examines how relationships across generations shape individuals and provide them with emotional support, wisdom and a sense of belonging.

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The narrative also delves into the pressures of pursuing success and the sacrifices people make to achieve their ambitions. Through a grandson’s journey, Prajapati raises questions about whether professional accomplishments alone can bring happiness and how people can find meaning beyond conventional measures of success.

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The novel touches upon the aspirations of young Indians who spend years preparing for competitive exams and seeking prestigious careers. It particularly examines the civil services, where joining the IAS or IPS cadres is considered a significant achievement, while exploring why some officers may eventually choose to leave their coveted positions.

The story encourages readers to reflect on personal fulfilment, relationships and the courage required to reconsider life choices, even after years of hard work.

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Prajapati, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has served in various districts and state government assignments and is at present a Director in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Central Government.

The author draws on his early experiences with his grandfather and brings a personal dimension to the novel’s central relationship. Published by Rupa Publications India Pvt Ltd, the novel is available on Amazon.