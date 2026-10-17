DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dalai Lama pens foreword to Himachal IAS officer’s debut novel

Dalai Lama pens foreword to Himachal IAS officer’s debut novel

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
IAS officer Rakesh Kumar Prajapati presents the first copy of his novel to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.
Advertisement

IAS officer Rakesh Kumar Prajapati’s debut novel, Lighter Than Yesterday, published by Rupa Publications India, was released on Friday. The author presented the first copy of the book to the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at McLeodganj. The Dalai Lama has also contributed the foreword to the novel.

The book explores family bonds, ambition and search for a fulfilling life through a relationship between a grandfather and his grandson. It examines how relationships across generations shape individuals and provide them with emotional support, wisdom and a sense of belonging.

Advertisement

The narrative also delves into the pressures of pursuing success and the sacrifices people make to achieve their ambitions. Through a grandson’s journey, Prajapati raises questions about whether professional accomplishments alone can bring happiness and how people can find meaning beyond conventional measures of success.

Advertisement

The novel touches upon the aspirations of young Indians who spend years preparing for competitive exams and seeking prestigious careers. It particularly examines the civil services, where joining the IAS or IPS cadres is considered a significant achievement, while exploring why some officers may eventually choose to leave their coveted positions.

The story encourages readers to reflect on personal fulfilment, relationships and the courage required to reconsider life choices, even after years of hard work.

Advertisement

Prajapati, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has served in various districts and state government assignments and is at present a Director in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Central Government.

The author draws on his early experiences with his grandfather and brings a personal dimension to the novel’s central relationship. Published by Rupa Publications India Pvt Ltd, the novel is available on Amazon.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts