Dalai Lama returning to McLeodganj today

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is returning to his residence, Chunglakhang Monastery, in McLeodganj today.

Dhirendra Singh Director of the Airport Authority of India, Gaggal (Kangra) airport, confirmed that the Dalai Lama's flight took off from Delhi at 11.30 AM.

He is returning after spending nearly one and a half months in Leh-Ladakh. He was scheduled to return on Monday, but due to inclement weather conditions, his flight had to be rescheduled.

The Buddhist spiritual leader had reached Delhi from Leh on Thursday and underwent a routine medical check-up as he had returned from a high-altitude area.

After celebrating his birthday on July 6 in Dharamsala, the Dalai Lama left for Leh on July 12 by air. During his stay in Ladakh, he travelled to Zanskar, inaugurated the KarGön Mega Summer Symposium, laid the foundation stone of the Zanskar Mönlam Chörten and gave teachings to more than 21,000 devotees.

Meanwhile, in Leh, he laid the foundation of the new Jokhang Temple, blessed the Dharma Centre at Choglamsar, and addressed around 50,000 followers on August 16–17 at Shiwatsel, where long-life prayers were also offered in his honour.

His final public appearance was at a luncheon on August 24 at Abi-Spang Spituk.