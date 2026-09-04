Dalai Lama returns to Dharamsala after two-month stay in Ladakh

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama returned to his residence in McLeodganj on Friday morning after an extended stay of more than two months in Ladakh, where he stayed following his knee replacement surgery earlier this year.

The 91-year-old spiritual leader arrived at Kangra Airport at Gaggal, where Tibetan leaders, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) officials, members of the Tibetan community, devotees and artists from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) welcomed him.

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TIPA artists and Indian cultural troupes performed during the welcome ceremony as members of the Tibetan community gathered at the airport to greet the Dalai Lama.

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Large numbers of crowds and followers also lined the roads from Gaggal to Mcleodganj. Some carried traditional Tibetan flags, offered prayers and gathered to catch a glimpse of the spiritual leader as his convoy passed.

The Dalai Lama had travelled to New Delhi in early June, where he underwent left knee replacement surgery. After spending time in the national capital for medical care and recovery, he travelled to Ladakh towards the end of June and remained there for an extended stay.

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McLeodganj has been the Dalai Lama’s exile home for more than six decades and serves as the headquarters of the Tibetan community in exile and a centre of his religious and public activities.

His return had been eagerly awaited by Tibetans in Dharamsala and surrounding areas, as well as followers from across the region.

With the Dalai Lama back in McLeodganj, his religious activities, teachings and audiences are expected to resume soon, giving a boost to local tourism.