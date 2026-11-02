Dalai Lama, Richard Gere renew bond of friendship

A friendship spanning more than four decades and a shared commitment to the Tibetan cause came into focus once again in McLeodganj, as Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama met his long-time friend and Hollywood actor Richard Gere at his official residence on Saturday.

The meeting reaffirmed the enduring bond between the two, with Gere continuing to stand firmly alongside the Tibetan people in their struggle to preserve their identity, culture and heritage.

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During the interaction, the Dalai Lama presented Gere with a traditional Kinnauri cap as a gesture of warmth and appreciation for his longstanding support for Tibet and its people. Gere has been among the most prominent international advocates of Tibetan rights since the 1980s and currently serves as chairman of the International Campaign for Tibet.

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During his visit, the actor also delivered an emotional message of solidarity to Tibetans living inside Tibet, assuring them that the international community had not forgotten their concerns and that he would continue raising his voice for their cause.

Speaking to Tibet Radio, Gere said, “We love you, we know you’re there, we are never going to forget you. We will be there doing everything we can for as long as we possibly can. From my side, my whole life is here to help you.”

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The actor also strongly criticised China’s ethnic unity policy, arguing that it was not about bringing different communities together but about undermining their distinct cultural identities.

Calling it “ethnic erasure” rather than ethnic unity, Gere alleged that the policy was aimed at destroying the identities of communities such as Tibetans, Mongolians and Uyghurs.

Referring to China’s early constitutional framework, he said even Chairman Mao had acknowledged the right of ethnic and cultural communities to preserve their distinct identities within China. He alleged that the present Chinese government’s approach stood in contrast to that principle.

Over the years, Gere has consistently used international platforms to highlight concerns over human rights in Tibet, while advocating non-violence and the preservation of Tibetan cultural heritage.

The meeting in McLeodganj once again brought the spotlight on Gere’s decades-long association with the Dalai Lama and his continued engagement with the Tibetan cause, reinforcing a message of solidarity that transcends geographical boundaries.