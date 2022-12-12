Dalai Lama sends greetings to CM

Dharamsala, December 11
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday congratulated Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on being sworn in as the CM. “I am confident the people of Himachal will continue to prosper, especially the less-privileged members of society. I wish you every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of the state,” the Dalai Lama said. — IANS
