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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dalai Lama to receive Grammy Award in Dharamsala on Wednesday

Dalai Lama to receive Grammy Award in Dharamsala on Wednesday

The award-winning album is a unique collaboration between the Dalai Lama and renowned sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:42 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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The Dalai Lama. PTI file
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Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, will formally receive the Grammy Award for the album ‘Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’ during a special ceremony in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

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The award-winning album is a unique collaboration between the Dalai Lama and renowned sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. The musicians will arrive at the office of the Dalai Lama in the morning to present the Grammy Award in person at a private ceremony.

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The Grammy-winning album, announced earlier this year, brings together the Dalai Lama’s messages on compassion, peace, mindfulness and human unity with the soothing melodies of Indian classical music. ‘Meditations’ combines his spoken reflections with specially composed musical pieces, offering listeners a unique and thought-provoking experience.

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The project draws inspiration from teachings that the Dalai Lama has shared over decades. Through its tracks, the album highlights values such as kindness, environmental stewardship and the interconnectedness of humanity, principles that have remained at the heart of his message to the world.

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