Dalai Lama to return to McLeodganj on September 1 after 48-day stay in Ladakh

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will return to his residence, Chunglakhang Monastery, in McLeodganj on September 1 after spending nearly one-and-a-half month in Leh-Ladakh.

Advertisement

A senior official in the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) confirmed that the Dalai Lama reached Delhi from Leh on Thursday and will stay there for a couple of days before travelling to Dharamsala.

After celebrating his birthday in Dharamsala on July 6, the Dalai Lama left for Leh on July 12 aboard an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft. During his stay in Ladakh, he travelled to Zanskar, inaugurated the KarGön Mega Summer Symposium, laid the foundation stone of the Zanskar Mönlam Chörten, and gave teachings to more than 21,000 devotees. In Leh, he laid the foundation of the new Jokhang Temple, blessed the Dharma Centre at Choglamsar, and addressed around 50,000 followers on August 16-17 at Shiwatsel, where long-life prayers were also offered in his honour. His final public appearance was at a luncheon on August 24 at Abi-Spang Spituk.

Advertisement

He also met thousands of devotees and international dignitaries, including Czech President Petr Pavel, who extended greetings on his 90th birthday.

The officials said his travel to Ladakh was planned keeping in view the heavy monsoon in Dharamsala and his health conditions, with Ladakh’s climate considered more suitable during this period.

Advertisement

Upon his return, the Dalai Lama is expected to rest for a few days. Two special long-life prayer meetings are scheduled at McLeodganj on September 10 and 20, where he will personally deliver discourses.

His absence from Dharamsala and McLeodganj has impacted the local tourism sector, with hotels, restaurants and taxi operators reporting a slowdown. His return is expected to revive activity in the region.

Meanwhile, Kangra District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa inspected the damaged McLeodganj roads on Thursday. While permanent repairs may take time, temporary measures will be taken to facilitate the Dalai Lama’s smooth travel.

On the security front, officials from the Dalai Lama’s personal security team, Himachal Pradesh Police, and multiple intelligence agencies —including Military Intelligence, IB, RAW and state units — held meetings in Dharamsala to review arrangements. Agencies stressed strict compliance of C-forms for all foreign guests, monitoring of illegal immigrants and overstaying foreigners, surveillance of anti-national groups, and vigilance against honey-trap rackets.