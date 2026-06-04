Dalai Lama to travel to Delhi for medical treatment, likely to miss 91st birthday celebrations in McLeodganj

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama will depart Dharamsala on Friday for Delhi, where he will undergo medical treatment for his left knee, his private office said.

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The statement added that after completing treatment and recovery, he is expected to travel to Ladakh toward the end of June for an extended stay.

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The development suggests that the Dalai Lama is unlikely to be present at his official residence in McLeodganj during his 91st birthday celebrations on July 6.

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Every year, thousands of Tibetans, devotees and well-wishers gather in Dharamsala for his birthday celebrations, which feature long-life prayers, cultural programmes and participation from the Central Tibetan Administration and Buddhist representatives.

While his office did not specify the duration of the treatment or recovery timeline, it confirmed plans for his Ladakh visit following medical care in Delhi.

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The Dalai Lama has maintained an active schedule in recent months despite his age, regularly meeting visitors, giving religious teachings and attending Tibetan community events in Dharamsala.

His upcoming stay in Ladakh is expected to include religious engagements and interactions with followers across the Himalayan region.