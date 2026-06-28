Dalhousie Forest Division to roll out anti-chitta campaign

In a unique initiative, the Dalhousie Forest Division will launch the “anti-chitta” campaign on July 9 under the theme “Live for Nature, Not for Drugs,” with the aim of raising widespread awareness against the growing menace of chitta and other narcotic drugs, while simultaneously promoting environmental conservation through active public participation.

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The campaign, which will continue till August 31, will engage students, youth and local communities in environmental activities designed to encourage a healthy lifestyle and steer them away from substance abuse.

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The initiative builds on the forest division’s earlier community-based programmes, including the “Catch the Young” campaign and the “Salix for Soil” campaign, which have demonstrated that meaningful engagement with nature fosters environmental responsibility, discipline, and positive behavioural change, said Rajneesh Mahajan, Divisional Forest Officer, Dalhousie.

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More than 30,000 school students have participated in raising forest seedlings under the Catch the Young campaign, while 41,189 Salix poles/posts were planted during 2025–26 to support soil conservation, watershed protection, and ecological restoration.

The new campaign will cover the entire Dalhousie Forest Division, including 80 gram panchayats, 448 schools and colleges, nearly 30,000 students, all forest ranges, forest blocks and 48 forest beats, Mahajan said.

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As part of the initiative, around 30,000 forest saplings raised by students under the 'Catch the Young' campaign and 50,000 Salix poles/posts, along with other suitable tree species, will be planted.

A series of anti-drug awareness activities have also been planned during the campaign period. These include awareness rallies, plantation drives, nature walks, eco-learning programmes, poster-making, painting, slogan-writing, essay-writing, debates, quizzes, street plays, community pledge ceremonies and social media campaigns to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

The DFO said the campaign aims to create widespread awareness about the harmful effects of chitta and other narcotic drugs, encourage young people to adopt healthy and nature-based lifestyles, promote environmental conservation as a means of improving physical, mental, and social well-being, strengthen community participation in combating drug abuse, and help build a greener, healthier, and drug-free society.

The forest division has invited individuals, schools, colleges, gram panchayats, eco clubs, mahila mandals, yuvak mandals, NGOs, government institutions and community groups to join the public movement by registering individually or as groups through a Google Form using the campaign’s QR code.

The campaign carries the message: “Nature gives us life. Drugs take it away. Every tree planted represents hope.” Participants will also take a pledge to stay away from drugs, protect nature and inspire others to adopt a healthy, responsible, and environmentally conscious lifestyle.