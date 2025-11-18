Dalhousie Hilltop students showcase talent at cultural event

Dalhousie Hilltop School organised its annual flagship event, ‘SHIKHAR – Peak of Excellence’, to celebrate students’ talent, discipline and cultural expression through a vibrant series of performances on the school campus.

The programme opened with a soulful Sufi recital while students presented a qawwali-inspired piece that set a serene, devotional tone. This was followed by an energetic ‘Ganesh Vandana’ performed with classical grace. A blend of folk dances, dramatic presentations and lively toddler performances added colour and variety, reflecting the school’s focus on holistic, value-based education.

One of the morning’s standout moments was the electrifying ‘Shiv Tandav’ delivered with powerful expressions, rhythmic precision and intensity that drew a prolonged applause. The grand finale, a patriotic dance, brought the audience to its feet with stirring choreography and an emotional tribute to the nation.

Asha Kumari, former Education Minister and six-time MLA, presided over the event.

A special award ceremony was held to honour students for excellence in academics, sports, culture, leadership and overall achievement. Medals, certificates and trophies were presented amid an enthusiastic applause from parents and guests.

School president Poonam Dhawan expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments, noting that ‘SHIKHAR’ symbolised “the climb each child makes with courage, creativity and character”.