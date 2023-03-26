Dalhousie MC told to clear streetlight bill by March 31

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 25

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) today served a notice on the Municipal Council (MC) of Dalhousie in Chamba district to clear by March 31 the outstanding bill of streetlights.

The warning If the MC doesn't deposit the Rs 4.58-crore pending dues by March 31, the electricity supply to the streetlight network in the city will be temporarily snapped.

Inderjeet Singh, HPSEBL Assistant Engineer, Dalhousie subdivision, said if the MC didn’t deposit the Rs 4.58-crore pending dues by March 31, the electricity supply to the streetlight network in the city would be temporarily snapped. He added the Dalhousie civic body had failed to clear the dues for the past several years.

“In December last year also, the HPSEBL had served a notice on the MC to clear the Rs 4.37-crore outstanding dues within 10 days. After the MC failed to clear the dues, the power connection to the streetlights was temporarily snapped,” he said. The connection was restored after the MC authorities made a part payment (Rs 50 lakh), he added.