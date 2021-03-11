Dalhousie: Release dues, demand Himachal Pradesh pensioners

Dalhousie, June 6
The district unit of the Himachal Pensioners Association during a meeting in Banikhet on Sunday demanded the government to release their pending dues in a lump sum amount on the revised pension from January 1, 2016. They asked the government to release all the pending allowances at the earliest.
The pensioners also urged the government to implement their demands of merging their pension allowance in the basic when they turn 65, 70 and 75 years and a monthly medical allowance of Rs 1,500.
The association office-bearers insisted that their demands should be accepted and approved on priority without further delay.
