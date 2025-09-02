Dam level above danger mark, over 1L cusecs water released

The water level at Pong Dam on Monday was recorded at 1,390.52 feet, slightly above the danger mark of 1,390 feet. The officials of BBMB reported an inflow of 79,790 cusecs, while the dam discharged 1,09,920 cusecs of water downstream.

Advertisement

Of the total discharge, 17,079 cusecs passed through turbines and 92,841 cusecs through the spillway. Six machines remained operational at the power house.

As per the reports, moderate to heavy rain continued in the catchment areas, keeping water inflows high at the dam. At Madhopur Headworks, the discharge was reported at 11,500 cusecs, while at downstream Shah Nehar Barrage (SNB) it was measured at 98,420 cusecs.

Advertisement

Kangra District Magistrate of Hemraj Bairwa, who is closely monitoring the situation, has advised the residents of downstream areas to remain alert due to heavy outflow. Meanwhile, the Beas river catchment area received widespread rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Palampur recording the highest at 88.20 mm.

The heavy rainfall at other stations in the river’s catchment area was: at Shahpur it was recorded at 67.20 mm, Nadaun 56.00 mm, Dera Gopipur 52.20 mm, Nangal Chowk 47.00 mm and Haripur 40.20 mm. Moderate rainfall was reported at Baijnath (35.00 mm), Bharwain (29.40 mm), Guler (24.00 mm), Joginder Nagar (23.00 mm), Sujanpur (21.50 mm), and Ghamroor (21.40 mm).

Advertisement

Light rainfall was recorded at Nagrota Surian (14.50 mm) and Harsar (12.20 mm).

The Meteorological Department has warned of continued rainfall in the catchment areas for another couple of days, which may keep the dam’s level close to the danger mark. The Pong Dam, a lifeline for irrigation and power generation in the region, has been under pressure for several days due to sustained inflows from the upper reaches amid continuous rainfall.