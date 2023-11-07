Damaged during rain fury, PWD yet to begin work on 4 houses in Sainj valley

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, November 6

Four houses were badly damaged due to flashfloods in the Sainj valley of the district in July this year. The district administration had tasked the Public Works Department (PWD) with salvaging the houses, but after nearly four months, even safety walls had not been constructed. The affected families allege that the PWD did not carry out construction work and as a result they had to spend lakhs of rupees to save their houses.

Lal Singh Negi, Tejram and Pinku Ram say that their houses were damaged in flashfloods and become vulnerable but the PWD left them at the mercy of God. They add that after the natural disaster, the state government and the district administration had made big promises but even after four months, no work was visible.

Negi said that the district administration had given him Rs 1 lakh as compensation, which was not sufficient to save his house. He alleged that due to the sluggish functioning of the PWD, he had to spend more than Rs 10 lakh on the construction of safety walls in front of his house.

He said that had he waited for the PWD to perform the assigned task, his house would have got submerged in the Pin Parvati river.

The affected families say that though the district administration has categorised their houses as partially damaged, in fact these were completely damaged as their foundations were washed away. The house owners say that they have spent lakhs of rupees to repair and protect their houses while they got only Rs 1 lakh as relief.

They say that the PWD should have constructed safety walls but they themselves got the walls constructed.

The floods in the Sainj nullah had destroyed government and private property from Neuli to Larji. Around 70 houses and shops in Sainj market were washed away, causing huge losses to the owners.

The government has increased the relief amount and also launched ‘Punarvaas’, a rehabilitation initiative, for the disaster-hit families, but most of them have suffered far more losses than the compensation given.

