Damaged Mandi highway stretch near Thakurdwara poses risk to commuters

A badly damaged stretch of the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway near Thakurdwara in Kangra district is resulting in frequent accidents, traffic disruptions and injuries to motorists. The worst-affected road section is between Thakurdwara and Kalu Di Hatti, near a petrol station, where the carriageway has deteriorated significantly and is full of potholes. Commuters say that the condition of the road has worsened over the past several months, making travel increasingly risky, especially during the ongoing monsoon season.

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A narrow bridge near Agro Petrol Station, which local residents describe as a “death trap”, has worsened the situation. According to residents, at least five persons have died in accidents on the bridge over the past five years. Though the residents have repeatedly demanded the widening of the bridge and better safety measures, the authorities concerned have taken no substantial action.

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Local residents and daily commuters say that though some damaged portions of the highway have been repaired, several other unattended stretches continue to pose a risk to commuters. Deep potholes on both sides of the road have made driving hazardous, particularly for two-wheelers and small vehicles. They allege that the authorities concerned often fill potholes with soil as a temporary measure, which get washed away within a day after rainfall.

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The situation has aggravated due to heaps of excavated soil lying on the roadside. During heavy rainfall, muddy water flows onto the highway, creating slippery conditions and reducing visibility for motorists. Local residents say that roadside drainage channels remain choked with mud, stones and debris, preventing proper drainage and causing waterlogging on the road. They add that they have repeatedly urged the authorities concerned to find a permanent solution, including concrete surfacing of the damaged stretch, instead of carrying out patchwork. However, their requests have not received a satisfactory response.

An officer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) says that a proposal for the construction of a concrete road had already been forwarded to the higher authorities. However, before a decision could be taken, the responsibility of the highway was transferred from the NHAI to National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

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Rajeev Sharma, Executive Engineer of the National Highways Division, says that funds for the national highway were no longer being routed through his department following the transfer of the road to the NHAI.

With the monsoon intensifying, residents and commuters have appealed to the authorities to undertake immediate and durable repair work, widen the accident-prone bridge and improve drainage facilities to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of thousands of daily road users.