Damaged water pipes cause inconvenience

Damaged water pipes at the Palace Colony in Mandi are causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents. Due to the broken pipes, a large quantity of water is being wasted in the area daily. Authorities of the Jal Shakti Department should look into the matter and get the needful done immediately. — Ramesh Rana, Mandi
Overcharging at parking lots
With a large number of people coming to Shimla following fresh snowfall, there has been a steep hike in the parking fee being charged at the Lift. An exorbitant fee being charged at the parking lots has left tourists baffled. Vehicle owners are being charged Rs 400 for eight hours. Overcharging from tourists will damage the tourism industry and such practice should be avoided. — Varun Sood, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon