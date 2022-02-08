Damaged water pipes cause inconvenience

Damaged water pipes at the Palace Colony in Mandi are causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents. Due to the broken pipes, a large quantity of water is being wasted in the area daily. Authorities of the Jal Shakti Department should look into the matter and get the needful done immediately. — Ramesh Rana, Mandi

Overcharging at parking lots

With a large number of people coming to Shimla following fresh snowfall, there has been a steep hike in the parking fee being charged at the Lift. An exorbitant fee being charged at the parking lots has left tourists baffled. Vehicle owners are being charged Rs 400 for eight hours. Overcharging from tourists will damage the tourism industry and such practice should be avoided. — Varun Sood, Shimla

What our readers say

