Damaged wooden bridge over Ravi at Siyur restored

The Public Works Department has successfully restored the damaged wooden bridge over the Ravi at Siyur, bringing much-needed relief to local residents of Holi area in Bharmour subdivision. The bridge was damaged due to a rockfall on June 19 disrupting connectivity to several villages. Locals, including schoolchildren, rely on this vital connection daily.

PWD authorities said the bridge was now functional and safe for both pedestrians and light four-wheeled vehicles. The department, however, has cautioned drivers to avoid using the bridge for heavy vehicles to prevent any further damage.

Originally constructed 30 to 35 years ago using ropes and wooden planks, it has been repeatedly hit by landslides and falling rocks. Recent damage to the bridge had forced people to take a longer 35-km detour via Garola-Khardamukh to reach Bharmour, compared to the shorter 15-km route through Siyur.

Last year, when a massive landslide near Suhaga blocked the Khardamukh-Holi main road for over two months, the Siyur route served as a critical lifeline for transporting essential goods like milk, vegetables and medicines. The restoration of the bridge not only eases daily commuting but also ensures an alternate route in case of future road closures in the region.