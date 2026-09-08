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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Damtal in Kangra tops Himachal in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2026 ranking

Damtal in Kangra tops Himachal in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2026 ranking

Parwanoo has been pushed to the 11th position from its second position secured nationally last year

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Updated At : 12:55 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Baddi town has the worst air quality in Himachal Pradesh.
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Damtal town in Kangra district has the cleanest air in Himachal Pradesh as per the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2026 ranking released recently by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The town fares at the ninth position among 40 category-III states having population less than 3 lakh nationally.

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Parwanoo has been pushed to the 11th position from its second position secured nationally last year demonstrating its deteriorating air quality.

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Damtal scored 186 while Parwanoo fell marginally short at a score of 185.5 points. Sunder Nagar in Mandi district fares at the 12th spot nationally with a score of 185.

Kala Amb and Nalagarh languished at the 14th and 15th position respectively as they secured 182.4 and 182.2 points.

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Baddi industrial town exhibited the worst performance in air quality as it tops the state in poor quality with a score of 172.5 while

Paonta Sahib was a close second with a score of 174 points. The two towns have consistently failed to register visible improvement in their air quality for years.

Nationally, Baddi stands at the 24th position and Paonta Sahib at the 23 rd position among 40 category-111 states having population less than 3 lakh.

The seven towns — Baddi, Damtal, Kala Amb, Nalagarh, Paonta Sahib, Parwanoo and Sundernagar — have been identified by the Central Pollution Control Board as non-attainment towns in the state.

Elaborate inter-departmental action plans have been prepared for all seven, with their implementation being regularly monitored at review meetings chaired by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary. None of the seven towns have managed to improve their quality considerably to be declared an attainment town where air quality parameters qualify quality norms consistently for years.

The National Clean Air Programme, launched in January 2019, covers 130 non-attainments and million-plus cities across the country, with city action plans prepared to address local sources of air pollution.

In the ward-level ranking, ward number six of Paonta Sahib and wards one and five of Parwanoo town have been felicitated for the state-level award nationally.

Caption-Baddi town exhibits worst air quality in Himachal

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