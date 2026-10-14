Damtal woman gets 1-year jail for possessing chitta

The court of the Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Indora in Nurpur, on Tuesday convicted a woman of possessing heroin in a case registered in 2016 and sentenced her to one year’s imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to Assistant District Magistrate Sandeep Dogra, Rani, a resident of Ward No. 5, Damtal in Indora tehsil of Kangra district, was apprehended on February 29, 2016, while travelling from Chhanni towards Damtal. The police recovered 3.05 grams of heroin (chitta) from her possession.

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The trial in court continued for more than a decade. The Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Parveen Khadwal found the woman guilty and awarded her one year’s imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.