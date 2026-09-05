Damtal’s forgotten heritage

Located in the historic Damtal area of Indora subdivision in the foothills of Kangra district, the centuries-old Ram Gopal Temple is a remarkable yet overlooked repository of the religious, artistic and cultural heritage of the region. Known for its rare traditional wall paintings, fascinating history and extensive landholdings, the shrine has all the ingredients to emerge as a major cultural and religious tourism destination. Yet, though successive state governments have spent more than Rs 1 crore on its conservation and restoration, the temple remains largely outside Himachal Pradesh’s established religious tourism circuit.

Significant conservation work was undertaken during 2018-19 to preserve its heritage structure and rare murals. However, the absence of a sustained heritage-promotion and tourism-development strategy has meant that investment in conservation has not translated into wider recognition of the shrine as a heritage destination. The temple’s traditional murals are perhaps its most distinctive heritage feature. The murals, depicting religious themes and reflecting the artistic traditions of the region, offer a valuable window into the cultural life of the past. The conservation work has also attracted the attention of scholars beyond Himachal Pradesh. PhD scholars and university students from different states have visited the shrine to study the murals and the restoration process being undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) through a Lucknow-based construction firm.

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The academic interest in the paintings underlines the temple’s significance beyond its religious identity. It has the potential to become an important centre for research into traditional art, architecture, mural-making techniques and the religious culture of the erstwhile Nurpur region. Heritage experts believe that the systematic documentation and scientific conservation of the murals, coupled with their wider interpretation and promotion, can put Damtal on the cultural heritage map of Himachal Pradesh.

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According to folklore, Bhagwan Dass, a saint from Pandori Dham, established the temple around Samvat 1550. Local tradition holds that the king of Nurpur was blessed with a son after receiving the saint’s blessings. In gratitude, the king is said to have donated his fort and adjoining land at Damtal to the saint. Bhagwan Dass subsequently installed an idol of Lord Rama at the site, which earned it the name ‘Damtal Dham’. Over the centuries, the shrine acquired considerable land and came to be regarded as one of the wealthiest religious institutions in the region. It is believed to own more than 17,000 kanals in Himachal Pradesh and around 550 kanals in Punjab. The state government took over the temple in 1984 under the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Act. The shrine is at present administered by the state government, with the Kangra Deputy Commissioner functioning as its administrator-cum-commissioner and the Indora SDM as his assistant.

Despite its historical and artistic significance, the temple lacks even basic infrastructure required to attract heritage and religious tourists. Better road connectivity, prominent directional signboards, informative hoardings, visitor amenities and systematic publicity are urgently needed. At present, the lack of adequate interpretation and promotional material also means that many visitors remain unaware of the importance of the murals and the history associated with the shrine.

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Experts say that heritage conservation needs to go hand in hand with responsible tourism planning. Proper documentation of the murals, a professionally curated interpretation centre, guided tours and digital promotion can help the visitors appreciate the shrine’s artistic and historical value without compromising its character.

Local residents and elected representatives of the panchayati raj institutions have suggested that the Ram Gopal Temple be incorporated into a broader religious and cultural tourism circuit covering major shrines and heritage sites of Kangra district. The circuit can link Damtal to prominent destinations such as the Bajreshwari Devi Temple, Chamunda Devi Temple, Jwalamukhi Temple and the Baglamukhi Temple. Such an integrated circuit, they believe, can offer tourists a distinctive combination of spirituality, history, architecture and traditional art while generating employment and economic opportunities for local communities.

The inclusion of Damtal in the tourism circuit will also help in shifting the focus from a few established destinations and encouraging the visitors to explore lesser-known heritage sites in Kangra district.