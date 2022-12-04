Dance contests steal the show on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 3

On the second day of the Youth Festival of Himachal Pradesh University, artistes of different colleges showcased their talent at Sanskriti Sadan in Mandi today.

In the folk dance competitions today, Nagari dance was presented by artistes of Vallabh Government College, Mandi, while natti was displayed by students of Rajiv Gandhi College, Kotshera, Shimla. Students of Nahan College also performed natti while of Takipur College, Kangra, displayed jamakhda. Narla College students also performed natti, a team of Bharmour College performed gaddi dance, while Kullu College artistes displayed Kullvi dance.