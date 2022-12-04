Dance contests steal the show on Day 2

Mandi, December 3
On the second day of the Youth Festival of Himachal Pradesh University, artistes of different colleges showcased their talent at Sanskriti Sadan in Mandi today.
In the folk dance competitions today, Nagari dance was presented by artistes of Vallabh Government College, Mandi, while natti was displayed by students of Rajiv Gandhi College, Kotshera, Shimla. Students of Nahan College also performed natti while of Takipur College, Kangra, displayed jamakhda. Narla College students also performed natti, a team of Bharmour College performed gaddi dance, while Kullu College artistes displayed Kullvi dance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monitoring Chinese presence in Indian Ocean: Navy Chief
Navy Day: Looking to procure long-range drones, says Admiral
Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts
Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...
Gujarat polling tomorrow, EC flags urban apathy
Ph-2 Asks voters to turn out in large numbers
20 held captive at illegal rehab freed
Centre sealed | 10 staffers detained | Owner absconds