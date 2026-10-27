Dance, drama mark Blooming Buds school’s annual function

Blooming Buds English School, Nerchowk in Mandi district, organised its 21st annual prize distribution ceremony, “Bloomo Utsav 3.0 - Wings of Dreams”, with enthusiasm and grandeur at the auditorium of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Nerchowk, on Sunday.

The event showcased students’ academic achievements, artistic talents and creativity through vibrant dance performances and theatrical presentations. A special performance conveying a socially relevant message highlighted the importance of social responsibility.

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School chairman Neeraj Mahajan, Sneh Mahajan, management committee members Nirmala Mahajan and Maya Mahajan and marketing head Deepika Mahajan attended the ceremony. The guests of honour included Rajendra Kumar, Managing Director of Photon; Bharti, principal of Photon; and Adarsh, Director of Photon IIT-Medical, Mandi.

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Students securing the first, second and third positions during the previous academic session were honoured. Under the Suman Gupta Scholarship Scheme, scholarships of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 were awarded to the students securing the first and second positions in Class VIII.

Principal Sunanda Rani presented the annual report, highlighting academic accomplishments, participation in competitions, co-curricular activities and initiatives for students’ overall development. She emphasised the importance of nurturing creativity, confidence, discipline and moral values alongside academic learning.

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Chairman Neeraj Mahajan appreciated the dedication of teachers and staff, crediting their collective efforts for the institution’s progress.