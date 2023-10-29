Dance, music by students mark DAV function

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 28

DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi, organised its annual-cum-prize distribution function at the Sanskriti Sadan in the district today. The grand event was a celebration of talent, culture and achievements and it witnessed spectacular performances and inspiring moments that left a lasting impression on everyone present.

Chander Shekhar, Congress MLA from Dharampur, was the chief guest of the event while Kavita Shekhar and Vandana Guleria were special guests. School Principal KS Guleria presented the annual report. Subsequently, students were honoured for their achievements and contributions to the school.

School students displayed mesmerising cultural performances and showcased their talent through dance, music and drama. The MLA, while addressing the audience, said, “Students are the future of the nation. So, it is a must to impart them better education, which is the endeavour of the state government.” He encouraged the students to concentrate on study and sports as well.

