Dandaras: The soul of Chatrari Jatar

The traditional Chatrari Jatar came alive with the performance of vibrant folk dance Dandaras, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Chamba district. The four-day annual fair at the historic Maa Shiv-Shakti Temple is particularly known for Dandaras, which is performed exclusively by men.

The participants dressed in traditional chola-dora and long caps adorned with crests performed Dandaras to the accompaniment of shehnai, dhol and nagaras. The rhythmic dance remains one of the major cultural attractions of the fair and reflects the region’s living folk traditions.

Advertisement

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania was the chief guest at the fair. Wearing traditional Gaddi attire, Pathania offered prayers at Maa Shiv-Shakti Temple and sought her blessings for the peace and prosperity of people. He also joined local residents in the Dandaras performance.

Advertisement

He said that the state-level recognition to the Chatrari Jatar fair would further highlight its historical, religious and cultural significance.

Located around 48 km from Chamba town, the historic Shiv-Shakti Temple is an important centre of faith in the region. The temple, known for its distinctive rotating pillar, is traditionally believed to date back to around 780.

Advertisement

The Jatar begins on the second day of Radhashtami and continues for four days. As part of the traditional rituals, the holy water of the Manimahesh Lake is brought to bathe the deity before prayers are offered.

Khappar Budha, a traditional mask dance, and Dandaras remain among the principal attractions of the festival, drawing hundreds of visitors to witness Chamba’s distinctive folk culture.