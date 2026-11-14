Dangals key to preserving heritage: Himachal Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has said traditional wrestling competitions, or dangals, play an important role in preserving and promoting Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, particularly in Una district, where the events draw large crowds every year.

Addressing the annual dangal organised by Sant Baba Dhanguwala Dera at Beetan village in the Haroli Assembly constituency last night, Agnihotri said the government was committed to extending all possible support to keep the tradition alive.

He said he had been attending the annual event for years and lauded the Dera, now under the patronage of Sant Baba Anoop, for organising what he described as Himachal Pradesh’s biggest showcase of physical strength and endurance among young wrestlers. The event attracts thousands of spectators and sports enthusiasts from across the region.

On the occasion, Agnihotri handed over a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the local panchayat for developing additional infrastructure at the existing sports ground. He also announced that Rs 1.14 crore would soon be released for constructing a new panchayat building in Beetan. Another Rs 25 lakh has already been sanctioned for strengthening village link roads.

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Paying tribute to Sant Baba Dhanguwala, the Deputy CM recalled his contribution to education in the region, noting that the college established through the efforts of the late spiritual leader is now functioning as Sant Baba Dhanguwala Government College and providing higher education facilities to local youth.

Responding to demands for introducing additional courses at the college, Agnihotri asked the local management committee and panchayat representatives to identify the courses required. He assured them that the proposal would be taken up with the government.