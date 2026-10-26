Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday said ‘dangals’ (traditional wrestling competitions) held in rural areas of the state were promoting sports and preserving the region’s rich traditions.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of a ‘dangal’ organised at Bhadiaran village in the Haroli Assembly constituency. Agnihotri announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh for the development of a wrestling ground in Bhadiaran. He also announced grants of Rs 1 lakh each for the ‘dangal’ committees of Bhadiaran and Baliwal on behalf of the Prof Simmi Agnihotri Foundation.

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He said traditional ‘dangals’ were an integral part of the region’s rich cultural heritage, adding that such events promoted social harmony and goodwill while helping keep the youth away from drugs.

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Agnihotri said strict action was being taken against those involved in the drug trade, adding that the movable and immovable assets of those found guilty were being frozen.

He urged area residents, panchayat representatives and officials to come forward to tackle the social menace.

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He added that Rs 14 crore was being spent on the Panjuana-Samnal link road, while a drinking water scheme in Panjuana was coming up at a cost of Rs 7 crore.