 Dangling power cables, poor drainage key poll issues in Lower Bazaar ward

Dangling power cables, poor drainage key poll issues in Lower Bazaar ward

Dangling power cables, poor drainage key poll issues in Lower Bazaar ward


Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, April 29

Dangling power cables, parking woes, lack of proper drainage system, crime, drugs and water supply are some of the key issues that residents of Lower Bazaar Ward No. 15 are facing. The ward includes the areas of the Mall Road, Ridge, US Club, Victory Tunnel Lower and the Middle Bazaar. Candidates in fray for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) elections scheduled for May 2 shared their development agenda for the ward with The Tribune.

Bharti Sood, BJP candidate, says, “In the absence of a proper drainage system, waste and rainwater enter shops and the houses of people in the ward. My top priority after winning the election will be to upgrade the drainage network. The sewerage remained choked at times and dirty water flows out in the open, emitting a foul stench and posing a threat of the outbreak of vector-borne diseases. I will ensure that drains are properly covered with an iron mesh.”

Bharti says, “Dangling wires in the ward is a big concern, which needs to be addressed on priority. If ignored for long, these wires may become a death trap. People can get electrocuted on coming in contact with these low-hanging wires.”

Bharti adds, “Drug trafficking and crime in the ward also need to be checked. I will ensure enhanced surveillance by installing more CCTV cameras to control crime. The installation of interlocking tiles in the US Club area and the restoration of resting points meant for labourers will also be taken up on priority. There is a park for women in the ward and only women should use it.”

Umang Banga, Congress candidate from Ward No. 15, says, “There is a parking problem in the ward, which will be resolved soon. Residents living near the US Club area travel a long distance to bring heavy items from the ration depot situated in the Lower Bazaar. We will open a ration depot in the US Club area. For labourers carrying heavy material, there were resting points, which are in a bad shape. These will be repaired. As per the availability of space, new resting points will be constructed for the labourers. Regarding the problem of dangling wires, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has announced that a project will be initiated.”

Umang says, “The dispensary at the Town Hall building, which stopped functioning many years ago, will be opened again. The previous BJP government in the state discriminated against the ward with regard to developmental works and allocation of funds. People locked themselves inside their houses during the Covid pandemic, but we worked tirelessly to provide all sorts of medical and other aid to them in the ward. Providing clean water to residents is the top priority for us.”

Meera Kukreja, AAP candidate, says, “After the Congress government came to power in the state, the MC stall rates have been hiked manifold. This has financially burdened the owners of these stalls. A washroom in the Middle Bazaar has been lying unused for over two years for want of repairs.”

She adds, “Our priority will be to provide relief to residents from the poor sewerage system and hanging wires in public places. We will waive the garbage fee of workers, who lift waste door-to-door in the ward. Residents also complain that the councillor does not visit them to resolve their issues. We will also install more sitting benches in the ward.”

