Darcha-Padum road restored

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 4

The Border Roads Organisation today restored the Darcha-Padum road to traffic between Lahaul and the Zanskar valley in Ladakh.

This road was blocked near the Shinku La Pass yesterday, 250 labourers were stuck at Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti. They were travelling from Manali to Zanskar.

According to the police, residents of Darcha provided them accommodation. Since the road has been opened for the movement of 4x4 vehicles, these stranded labourers moved towards their destination.