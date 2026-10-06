DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dark, acidic: HPMC apple juice concentrate hits export hurdle

Dark, acidic: HPMC apple juice concentrate hits export hurdle

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Dubai-based AJC distributor, who recently took a sample of the concentrate produced by the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), conveyed the concerns raised by prospective international buyers. File
Advertisement
Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to expand the international market for apple juice concentrate (AJC) have hit a minor hurdle, with potential overseas buyers raising concerns over the concentrate’s dark colour and acidity.

A Dubai-based AJC distributor, who recently took a sample of the concentrate produced by the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), conveyed the concerns raised by prospective international buyers.

Advertisement

HPMC vice-chairman Surender Sharma, however, termed the issues manageable and said the corporation had already started working on them. “These aren’t major concerns and are manageable. The issues raised would be addressed in the next batch of the concentrate,” he said.

Advertisement

Sharma acknowledged that some international markets prefer clear, light-coloured AJC, but maintained that the HPMC’s product was of high quality. He said the corporation was also actively exploring new overseas markets, with interest reportedly coming from some African countries.

The HPMC has made several attempts in recent years to expand exports. A sample sent to Japan reportedly faced concerns over clarity, while samples were also sent to Italy to assess their suitability for making schnapps. The report from Italy is awaited.

Advertisement

Officials believe better-quality raw material could significantly improve the concentrate. The HPMC currently procures Grade C apples under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) at Rs 12 per kg. Officials said the perception that inferior or rotten apples are suitable for processing needs to change, as quality fruit produces better concentrate.

The HPMC produces around 1,500-2,000 MT of AJC annually at its three processing plants, most of which is sold domestically for apple-flavoured and mixed-fruit beverages and carbonated drinks.

This year, however, production has fallen sharply amid poor apple availability. Against nearly one lakh MT of Grade C apples procured last year, only around 10,000 MT had been procured until a few days ago. Consequently, the Parala unit has produced only about 400 MT of AJC, while the other two plants have remained shut.

CAPTION: Besides apple juice concentrate, the HPMC produces apple cider vinegar, fruit juices, jams, fruit wines and pickles.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts