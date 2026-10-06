Dark, acidic: HPMC apple juice concentrate hits export hurdle

A Dubai-based AJC distributor, who recently took a sample of the concentrate produced by the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), conveyed the concerns raised by prospective international buyers.

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HPMC vice-chairman Surender Sharma, however, termed the issues manageable and said the corporation had already started working on them. “These aren’t major concerns and are manageable. The issues raised would be addressed in the next batch of the concentrate,” he said.

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Sharma acknowledged that some international markets prefer clear, light-coloured AJC, but maintained that the HPMC’s product was of high quality. He said the corporation was also actively exploring new overseas markets, with interest reportedly coming from some African countries.

The HPMC has made several attempts in recent years to expand exports. A sample sent to Japan reportedly faced concerns over clarity, while samples were also sent to Italy to assess their suitability for making schnapps. The report from Italy is awaited.

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Officials believe better-quality raw material could significantly improve the concentrate. The HPMC currently procures Grade C apples under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) at Rs 12 per kg. Officials said the perception that inferior or rotten apples are suitable for processing needs to change, as quality fruit produces better concentrate.

The HPMC produces around 1,500-2,000 MT of AJC annually at its three processing plants, most of which is sold domestically for apple-flavoured and mixed-fruit beverages and carbonated drinks.

This year, however, production has fallen sharply amid poor apple availability. Against nearly one lakh MT of Grade C apples procured last year, only around 10,000 MT had been procured until a few days ago. Consequently, the Parala unit has produced only about 400 MT of AJC, while the other two plants have remained shut.

CAPTION: Besides apple juice concentrate, the HPMC produces apple cider vinegar, fruit juices, jams, fruit wines and pickles.