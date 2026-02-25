Daroh college trainee alleges harassment; instructor suspended

Advertisement

Deputy Inspector General (Northern Range) Soumya Sambasivan, who is also the Principal of the Police Training College, Daroh, has suspended the accused police instructor with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

According to available information, a newly recruited woman constable undergoing training at the Police Training College lodged a complaint with her senior officers, alleging that an instructor posted at the institute had been sending her objectionable messages on her mobile phone.

Acting promptly on the complaint, the DIG placed the instructor under suspension. “I have referred the complaint to the Internal Complaints Committee of the institute for a detailed inquiry,” she said.

When asked whether an FIR had been registered against the alleged accused, Sambasivan said legal action, if any, would be initiated only after the inquiry report of the Internal Complaints Committee is received.

Emphasising that the dignity and safety of women personnel in police training institutions are paramount, she said any act that tarnishes the image of the khaki uniform would not be tolerated. She assured that strict action would follow if the charges are proven.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, Vidya Negi, welcomed the immediate action taken by the DIG, Dharamsala.

In a social media post, she termed the move a bold and timely step that reinforces faith in the system and strengthens the sense of security among women trainees.