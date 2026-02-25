DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Daroh college trainee alleges harassment; instructor suspended

Daroh college trainee alleges harassment; instructor suspended

DIG orders inquiry; Women’s Commission welcomes swift action

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose.
Advertisement
An incident of alleged sexual harassment of a woman trainee constable has surfaced at the Himachal Pradesh Police Training College, Daroh.
Advertisement

Deputy Inspector General (Northern Range) Soumya Sambasivan, who is also the Principal of the Police Training College, Daroh, has suspended the accused police instructor with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Advertisement

According to available information, a newly recruited woman constable undergoing training at the Police Training College lodged a complaint with her senior officers, alleging that an instructor posted at the institute had been sending her objectionable messages on her mobile phone.

Advertisement

Acting promptly on the complaint, the DIG placed the instructor under suspension. “I have referred the complaint to the Internal Complaints Committee of the institute for a detailed inquiry,” she said.

When asked whether an FIR had been registered against the alleged accused, Sambasivan said legal action, if any, would be initiated only after the inquiry report of the Internal Complaints Committee is received.

Advertisement

Emphasising that the dignity and safety of women personnel in police training institutions are paramount, she said any act that tarnishes the image of the khaki uniform would not be tolerated. She assured that strict action would follow if the charges are proven.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, Vidya Negi, welcomed the immediate action taken by the DIG, Dharamsala.

In a social media post, she termed the move a bold and timely step that reinforces faith in the system and strengthens the sense of security among women trainees.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts