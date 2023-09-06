‘Daroti Fire Relief Victim Fund’: Heartfelt stories, images that rendered 12 families homeless overnight in Shimla's Rohru

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 6

A few compassionate and tech-savvy youth from Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh have launched a campaign on social media to support 12 families of Daroti village in Rohru subdivision of the district who were rendered homeless by a devastating fire on September 2.

The campaign, ‘Daroti Fire Relief Victim Fund’, has been initiated on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

“Whatever little contribution ones makes will make a big difference,” reads the message put up by the youths that has been fast going viral. While 12 families were rendered homeless as nine houses were completely gutted, several other houses were partially burnt. In all, 74 persons from 21 families have been affected.

On Instagram, a page titled ‘FIRE-RELIEF.RANTA.IN’ has been created to seek help for the victims.

“This is the least we can contribute to help the families in their hour of crisis. The inferno was such devastating that people could only manage to save their lives. All their life’s belongings, besides gold and cash, were reduced to ashes. As apple crop season is underway, several victims had kept cash at house to pay the labourers,” says Ritwik Ranta, one of the brains behind the campaign whose house, too, suffered a partial damage.

Shruti Ranta, whose house was completely burnt, has been inconsolable since.

“Within seconds, the fire engulfed nine houses. It was a narrow escape for my parents. We have nowhere to go. The winters approaching, the Almighty has left us in the cold, indeed,” she narrates, her voice choking.

“We hope to touch the hearts of viewers worldwide through heartfelt stories, images and videos that we have been sharing. The families lost their everything and are on the crossroads,” says Pallavi Chauhan, who is among those leading the campaign.

Taking to Instagram, Kirti Hauta from Dhar in Jubbal, she wrote: “Please come forward and help a much as you can”

