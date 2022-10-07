Dasehra at Sunrock Play School

Sunrock Play School, Shimla, celebrated Dasehra with great pomp and show. Apart from students and the staff, parents of the schoolchildren also took part in the celebrations. The tiny tots came dressed up as different characters from the Ramayana on the occasion.

NSS camp begins at Govt School, Anni

A seven-day NSS camp has started at Government Model School, Anni. Students presented various cultural programmes during the opening ceremony. NSS volunteers put up an impressive parade to salute the chief guest.

Sunil, Akash elected ABVP prez, secy

Sunil Thakur and Akash Negi have been elected the ABVP state president and secretary, respectively. They were appointed during the ABVP’s 43rd Regional Conference held in Solan from October 2 to 4. The ABVP passed two resolutions regarding the current educational scenario and environmental challenges and solutions during the conference. Apart from the state president and secretary, the entire state executive was also selected during the three-day convention.

#Shimla